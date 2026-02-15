×
Cain Velasquez Granted Parole And Released From Prison

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 15, 2026
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez has officially been granted parole and released from prison.

Velasquez confirmed over the weekend that he would be leaving custody on February 15, with video of his release circulating online Sunday via ACD MMA.

In August 2024, Velasquez entered a no contest plea to charges that included attempted murder, felony assault, and multiple gun-related offenses. The case stemmed from a February 2022 incident in Santa Clara County, California. Authorities arrested Velasquez following a high speed pursuit during which he fired a handgun at a vehicle carrying a man he believed had sexually abused his young son. During the incident, the man’s stepfather was struck in the arm and torso, sustaining injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Velasquez later received a five year prison sentence, with credit granted for time already served in custody and under house arrest. That credit allowed him to become eligible for parole in early 2026.

Shortly after confirming his release, Velasquez shared plans for a potential public event in the San Jose area. In a post to social media, he revealed he is considering hosting a one day Holotropic Breathing seminar. According to Velasquez, the in person event would focus on guided breathwork, mental and emotional reset, stress relief, open discussion, and a meet and greet opportunity with attendees. The seminar would be a paid, limited capacity event, with further details expected soon as he gauges interest.

Velasquez noted that breathwork has played a significant role in his physical, mental, and spiritual well being, and expressed interest in sharing the experience with others following his release.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ROLL & RUMBLE Fight Co. (@roll_n_rumble)

