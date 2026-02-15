Top 10 AEW Most-Watched YouTube Videos For January 2026

AEW has unveiled its ten most-viewed YouTube videos for January 2026, and one name towered above the rest.

Tommaso Ciampa led the pack after making a surprise jump to AEW earlier than many expected. Having publicly confirmed he was finishing up with WWE, Ciampa wasted no time making an impact in his new home. In his first appearance, the self-proclaimed Psycho Killer defeated Mark Briscoe to capture the TNT Championship.

While his reign lasted just 11 days before Kyle Fletcher reclaimed the title, the buzz surrounding Ciampa’s arrival clearly translated online. His debut racked up 784,000 views, comfortably securing the number one spot for the month.

Elsewhere on the list, Swerve Strickland proved to be a major digital draw. Multiple entries featuring Strickland cracked the top ten, including highlights from his showdown with Andrade El Idolo, a tag team bout alongside Adam Page against Hook and Powerhouse Hobbs, and a heated in-ring promo also involving Kenny Omega.

Andrade’s AEW return landed at number five, while other notable appearances on the list included segments featuring MJF, Jon Moxley, Shelton Benjamin, Kris Statlander, Thekla and Willow Nightingale.

Below is the full top ten breakdown for January 2026: