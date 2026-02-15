×
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 15, 2026
SPOILERS For An Upcoming Episode Of ROH TV

All Elite Wrestling taped matches ahead of its Grand Slam Australia event at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, with the action set to air on an upcoming episode of ROH TV. The tapings featured a mix of established names and local talent, giving the Sydney crowd extra in ring action before the main broadcast.

Here are the full spoiler results from the ROH TV taping:

  • Dalton Castle and The Outrunners, Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum, scored a victory over North Shore Wrestling in a Trios Match. The trio showcased strong chemistry, with Castle’s flamboyant presence complementing the high energy offense of Floyd and Magnum.

  • Mina Shirakawa picked up a singles win over Charli Evans. Shirakawa maintained control for much of the contest and secured the decisive fall after a competitive exchange between the two.

  • Mark Davis of the Don Callis Family defeated The Tuckman in singles competition. Davis overpowered his opponent and delivered a dominant performance, adding another win to his résumé under the Don Callis banner.

