TNA iMPACT! Spoiler Results from Nashville, Tennessee - February 14, 2026

TNA Wrestling rolled back into The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee on February 14, 2026 for a fresh set of Thursday Night iMPACT tapings. The episodes are set to air in the weeks ahead on AMC in the United States, Sportsnet 360 in Canada, Claro Sports across Mexico and Latin America, Eurosport in India, and additional international outlets.

Matches taped for Xplosion saw Hometown Man score a victory over Kal Hero, while Mila Moore and Victoria Crawford teamed up to defeat Harley Hudson and Myla Grace.

The iMPACT taping featured several notable developments throughout the night.

Indi Hartwell picked up a singles win over Heather By Elegance in one of the early bouts.

Before the in ring action got underway, cameras caught Steve Maclin outside the venue in a tense confrontation with Tom Hannifan. Hannifan attempted to deescalate the situation, warning Maclin that entering the building could result in arrest. Maclin asked Hannifan to speak with management on his behalf. Hannifan agreed, and Maclin stated he would wait for a response.

Mike Santana later addressed the crowd, focusing his promo on Maclin before calling out Leon Slater. Santana apologized for leaving Slater alone during their previous match and gave him credit for pinning former world champion Nic Nemeth. The Nemeth brothers interrupted and pushed for an immediate tag match. However, Daria Rae stepped in to remind them that management, not the talent, determines the card. She made the tag bout official for next week instead.

Backstage, Kazarian announced his intention to join the commentary team.

Ariana Grace appeared in the ring following her Knockouts World Title victory. She unveiled a new look for the championship featuring a green strap. The segment ultimately led to Stacks being granted a rematch against Trey Miguel.

TNA International Title

Trey Miguel defeated Stacks

Jody Threat defeated Tessa Blanchard via disqualification after the match spiraled out of control.

Sinner and Saint earned a win over BDE and Rich Swann in tag team action.

Elyana Black confronted Mara Sade over her elimination from the Knockouts Battle Royal at No Surrender. Mara responded, and the two engaged in a heated verbal exchange.

It was later announced that Steve Maclin will sit down with Tom Hannifan for an interview next week.

Guitar Case Casket Match

Elijah defeated Mustafa Ali in a unique and hard hitting stipulation bout.

Hannifan eventually brought Maclin to the ring for the promised interview. The crowd responded with heavy boos as Maclin spoke. Tensions quickly boiled over, and Maclin attacked Hannifan. Mike Santana rushed out to intervene, forcing Maclin to retreat.

Matthew and Gia assumed commentary duties for the remainder of the show.

In the main event, The System defeated The Righteous and The Hardys in a multi team contest. After the match, Moose charged out in an attempt to take on The System alone but was overwhelmed by the numbers game. Alisha Edwards appeared and pleaded with Eddie to stop. The group initially backed off, only to return moments later and spark another chaotic scene.

The Righteous and The Hardys ultimately stood tall as the taping came to a close, sending the Nashville crowd home with a final moment of defiance.