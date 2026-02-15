Identity Of Woman Who Kissed Andrade El Idolo At AEW Grand Slam Australia Confirmed

Andrade El Idolo found himself at the center of unexpected attention during AEW Grand Slam Australia after a lighthearted fan interaction quickly made waves online.

During his bout against Hangman Adam Page at the Qudos Bank Arena, the action briefly shifted away from the ring when El Idolo wandered toward the barricade to snap selfies with fans seated ringside. The 36 year old has developed something of a habit in AEW of pausing mid match to pose for photos, and the Sydney crowd was more than happy to play along.

At one point, a woman at ringside asked El Idolo to take a selfie with her. As he held up the camera to capture the moment, she leaned in and planted a kiss on his cheek, catching him slightly off guard before the match resumed.

A subsequent report from Fightful Select identified the woman as Aysha, a 26 year old independent wrestler from Australia. According to listings on Cagematch and details shared across her social platforms, Aysha trained at Flatbacks Wrestling School, the Florida based facility operated by Shawn Spears and Tyler Breeze.

Aysha competes in both singles and tag team action and most recently wrestled on February 13 at PWA Black Label Colosseum 2026. She has captured championship gold across several independent promotions and recently appeared at an ROH television taping in Australia, where she teamed up against the Sisters of Sin, Julia Hart and Skye Blue. She also shared the ring in a tag match opposite the debuting IInspiration.

Looking ahead, Aysha is scheduled to compete later this month on February 28 in a match that will also feature Indi Hartwell and Tarlee.

Back inside the ring at Grand Slam Australia, the selfie moment did not go unanswered. Hangman Adam Page inserted himself into the scene, shoving El Idolo aside before cheekily taking a photo with Aysha himself, adding another layer to the rivalry playing out in front of the Australian crowd.

What began as a playful ringside exchange ultimately became one of the more talked about moments from the event, blending fan interaction with storyline tension in classic AEW fashion.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.