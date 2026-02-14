×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Fk ICE Chants Break Out During MJF Vs Brody King At AEW Grand Slam Australia

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 14, 2026
Fk ICE Chants Break Out During MJF Vs Brody King At AEW Grand Slam Australia

“F**k ICE” chants echoed throughout the arena ahead of the AEW World Title clash at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

AEW Grand Slam Australia Scene

On February 14, 2026, inside Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, the crowd erupted during in ring introductions for the championship bout between reigning AEW World Champion MJF and Brody King.

Before the opening bell had even sounded, fans began chanting “F**k ICE,” and the volume quickly swelled, becoming clearly audible on the international broadcast. The moment added another layer of intensity to an already heated title encounter.

The situation closely resembled what unfolded during the February 4 edition of AEW Dynamite in Las Vegas, where the same chant broke out ahead of a match also involving MJF and King.

Background And Company Reaction


The chant has become strongly linked with Brody King, who has previously appeared at wrestling events wearing an “Abolish ICE” shirt. After the Las Vegas crowd made headlines, a report from Fightful Select indicated that AEW officials were not displeased with the reaction, noting that the viral attention brought wider exposure to the product.

Speculation later surfaced suggesting that Warner Bros. Discovery had concerns about the chants, with rumors circulating that King was removed from the February 11 episode of Dynamite as a result. However, WBD publicly denied playing any role in his absence. It was subsequently clarified that King missed the show due to travel logistics connected to AEW’s Australian tour.

With the chant now heard at multiple events both in the United States and overseas, it has become a recurring backdrop to the ongoing storyline between MJF and Brody King, adding an unpredictable crowd element to their rivalry.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Road To WrestleMania 2026

Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 14th 2026

#road to wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Memphis, Tennessee

Feb. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy