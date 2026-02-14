×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

New Alliance Debuts After AEW Grand Slam Australia Title Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 14, 2026
New Alliance Debuts After AEW Grand Slam Australia Title Match

Lena Kross made a statement on one of AEW’s biggest international nights, turning heads in a moment that instantly reshaped the women’s tag team landscape.

At AEW Grand Slam Australia on February 14, 2026, inside Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, the spotlight was firmly on the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship clash. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron, collectively known as the Babes of Wrath, successfully defended their titles against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. The bout ran just over twelve minutes, with the champions battling through a physical challenge to retain in front of a lively Australian crowd.

Any celebration was short lived.

As Nightingale and Cameron soaked in the victory, Lena Kross stormed the ring and launched a surprise assault from behind. The Sydney crowd reacted in shock as Kross dropped both champions where they stood, leaving them laid out in the center of the ring.

The chaos did not end there. After dismantling the titleholders, Kross stood side by side with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, making her allegiance crystal clear. The newly formed trio soaked in heavy boos as they loomed over Nightingale and Cameron, signaling a dangerous new alliance in AEW’s women’s division.

Kross previously competed for AEW on the July 31, 2025 episode of AEW Collision, where she came up short against Kris Statlander in singles action. This latest appearance, however, carried far more weight. With her alignment now official, it strongly suggests she is signed and ready to become a central force moving forward.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Road To WrestleMania 2026

Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 14th 2026

#road to wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Memphis, Tennessee

Feb. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy