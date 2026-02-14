×
Wheeler Yuta Gets Head Shaved After Loss At AEW Grand Slam Australia

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 14, 2026
Wheeler Yuta left AEW Grand Slam Australia looking very different from how he arrived.

During the February 14 broadcast from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, a Mixed Tornado Tag Team match came with a harsh condition attached. Orange Cassidy teamed with Toni Storm to take on the Death Riders pairing of Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta, and whoever was pinned would have their head shaved in the ring.

The action quickly broke down into chaos, with all four competitors brawling around ringside before the match eventually found its way back between the ropes. In the end, it was Yuta who was caught and pinned, sealing his fate in front of the Australian crowd.

What followed only added to the humiliation.

As officials prepared to enforce the stipulation, Yuta tried to escape up the entrance ramp, clearly hoping to avoid what was coming next. His exit was cut off by Jon Moxley, who stepped in and stopped him in his tracks. Moxley dragged Yuta back toward the ring, making it clear the Death Riders would honor the match terms.

Inside the ring, Luther stood ready with clippers in hand. With Moxley and Shafir watching closely, Luther shaved the top of Yuta’s head as the crowd reacted loudly to the spectacle. Yuta showed visible frustration as his loss turned into a very public and embarrassing moment.

