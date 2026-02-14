Main Event For AEW Revolution Is Confirmed

MJF is still AEW World Champion after successfully defending his title in the main event of AEW Grand Slam Australia.

The February 14 broadcast from the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney closed with MJF overcoming Brody King in a hard hitting title bout. King came into the match riding strong momentum, having previously flattened the champion in a decisive squash victory just weeks ago.

Throughout the championship clash, King looked poised to shock the world more than once, using his size and power to push MJF to the brink. Each near fall had the Sydney crowd buzzing as the possibility of a title change felt very real. But when the opening finally appeared, MJF capitalized. He connected with the Heatseeker to put King down for the three count and walk out still holding the gold.

Earlier in the night, a new challenger emerged.

Hangman Adam Page earned his shot at the AEW World Championship by defeating Andrade El Idolo in singles action. With the win, Page officially secured number one contender status, guaranteeing himself the next opportunity at the top prize.

Moments after MJF retained, Page made his way to the ring. The two wasted little time making things official, taking part in a contract signing that confirmed their looming showdown.

That match is now locked in for AEW Revolution, set for March 15, 2026 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The stage is set for a high stakes collision between champion and challenger.

MJF VS HANGMAN ADAM PAGE MATCH OFFICIAL FOR AEW REVOLUTION 2026 🔥#AEWRevolution #AEWGrandSlam

pic.twitter.com/WtggKNaWDv , AEW PICS AND CLIPS (@AewPicsandclips) February 14, 2026

Your #AEWRevolution main event is set!@The_MJF vs Hangman Page pic.twitter.com/WxFmKC9jYZ , Pario Magazine | Exploring The Desire To Create (@ParioMagazine) February 14, 2026