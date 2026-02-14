MJF Originally Auditioned For Different Part In Happy Gilmore 2

MJF is heading to the big screen, but the role he landed in Happy Gilmore 2 was not the one he first tried out for.

Appearing on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, the AEW star explained that he initially read for a completely different character before catching the attention of Adam Sandler himself.

“I had an audition. I auditioned to be, actually the the evil golfer that would have been beside Becky’s [Lynch] character. Becky rules, by the way, if you don’t like Becky Lynch, go fuck yourself. So I auditioned for that role, and Sandler saw it. I didn’t find this out until later, and he was like, this kid is funny, and he kind of looks like me. Can we try him out to be one of those sons? So he specifically out of, God knows how many people that auditioned were like him,” MJF said.

Instead of playing the villainous golfer opposite Becky Lynch, MJF was ultimately handpicked to portray one of Happy Gilmore’s sons, a decision that came directly from Sandler after reviewing his audition.

He also shared details about filming a scene with Eminem, admitting that the experience left him genuinely starstruck.

“I did beat the shit out of Eminem, yeah. Marshall Mathers, he rolls deep. He showed up on that movie set with a big crew, probably 10, 15 dudes. And they were all, like, easily as big as Luchasaurus. It’s like massive human beings and I get it because his he’s seen some shit, you know what I’m saying. I’d imagine it’s no different than when a wrestling fan might see me out and about, like, being next to who was arguably the greatest rapper of all time was one of the only times in my life where I was starstruck was that moment.”

While MJF is known for his confidence and sharp tongue inside the ring, even he admitted that sharing the screen with one of music’s biggest icons was a rare moment where he felt in awe.

Happy Gilmore 2 continues to generate buzz as more details emerge about its cast, and MJF’s involvement adds another crossover moment between professional wrestling and Hollywood.

