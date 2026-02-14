Warner Bros Discovery Confirmed As Minority Owner In AEW Through CNN Report

A new report has shed fresh light on the long discussed relationship between AEW and its television partner.

In a feature published Saturday examining the growing influence of politics within both WWE and AEW, CNN made a notable reference regarding ownership. Buried within the article was a line that stated, “Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent corporation, owns a minority stake in AEW.”

CNN operates under the umbrella of Warner Bros. Discovery, which also serves as AEW’s broadcast partner. While industry insiders have long speculated about an ownership link, this appears to be one of the clearest acknowledgements in a mainstream publication.

AEW President Tony Khan has fielded questions for years about whether WBD holds equity in the promotion. During past media briefings, Khan has neither confirmed nor denied the reports. However, he has consistently emphasized that he maintains full control over AEW’s creative and operational decision making.

The exact size of WBD’s stake remains unknown. If the company owned more than 10 percent, federal regulations would typically require disclosure due to its publicly traded status. There is also no clarity on what level of influence, if any, accompanies that minority position.

Questions remain about whether WBD’s ownership percentage shifted following AEW’s most recent media rights agreement, and what would become of those shares should the promotion ever move to a different broadcast partner.

For now, the CNN reference stands as the most direct public confirmation to date that WBD holds at least some level of equity in AEW, even if many of the finer details remain undisclosed.

