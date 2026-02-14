×
WWE Moves NXT Interviewer To Alumni Section Following Contract Expiry

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 14, 2026
WWE Moves NXT Interviewer To Alumni Section Following Contract Expiry

Kelly Kincaid’s time with WWE has officially come to an end.

The NXT backstage interviewer previously revealed that her contract was set to expire on February 14, noting that she was not offered the opportunity to negotiate a new deal with the company.

Despite that announcement, Kincaid remained on television for one final appearance during the February 10 edition of WWE NXT. Her last on screen moment saw her conduct an interview with Sean Legacy, who issued a challenge to Keanu Carver for a match scheduled for February 24.

With February 14 now here, her agreement has expired and WWE has moved her profile to the alumni section of its official roster page, confirming her exit.

Outside of WWE, Kincaid, whose real name is Kelly Verbil, built a name for herself on the independent scene and in Ring of Honor under the persona Quinn McKay. While she did not compete inside a WWE ring, she became a familiar presence on NXT programming as a backstage interviewer. She also served as the ring announcer for NXT Level Up before the show was replaced by Evolve last year.

We wish Verbil the very best in whatever comes next in her career.

