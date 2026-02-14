WWE NXT Atlanta Taping Canceled Ahead Of February 24 Event

WWE NXT’s planned return to Atlanta has hit a sudden snag, leaving ticket holders scrambling for answers.

The NXT television taping set for February 24 at Center Stage Theater will no longer take place as scheduled. Ticketmaster has marked the event as canceled, with fans already receiving notifications. Refunds are expected to be processed automatically to the original method of payment within 14 to 21 days.

Despite the cancellation listing, the show itself may not be scrapped entirely.

According to a new report from PWInsider, WWE is exploring the possibility of relocating the taping to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando instead of running the event in Atlanta. The issue reportedly stems from a local permitting complication tied to production logistics.

When WWE runs events at Center Stage Theater, the company typically parks its production trucks in a nearby lot. That space has since been sold, creating complications for staging a full-scale television broadcast. Additional permits would have been required to accommodate the trucks elsewhere, adding another layer of difficulty for the live production.

At this stage, WWE has not issued an official statement regarding the change of venue, though further clarification is expected soon.

As for what fans would have seen, no matches had been formally announced for the February 24 taping. NXT programming continues as planned, with the February 17 episode set to feature North American Champion Ethan Page defending his title against Shiloh Hill. There is also talk of a potential fatal four-way tag team match to determine the next challengers for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

For now, Atlanta is off the schedule. If the relocation goes through, NXT may once again operate out of its Orlando home base while the situation is sorted.