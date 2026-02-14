Vince McMahon Would Never Have Allowed Current WWE WrestleMania Ticket Pricing Says Hall of Famer

WrestleMania 42 is shaping up to be one of the most talked about events of the year, but not just because of what is planned inside the ring. The two night spectacle is set for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, yet fresh discussion has centered around ticket sales and a reported strategy that has raised eyebrows across the industry.

Current figures indicate that around 36,000 tickets have been distributed per night as of early February. That marks a noticeable drop compared to WrestleMania 41 at the same stage last year, fueling internal concern about momentum heading into the company’s biggest weekend.

According to discussion on the Road Trip After Hours podcast, WWE distributor Joe Hand has reportedly enforced a media blackout for establishments within a 50 mile radius of Allegiant Stadium. If accurate, that would mean bars, restaurants, and similar venues would not be permitted to air the event during WrestleMania weekend in the Las Vegas area.

Mac Davis addressed the situation directly on the show.

“The news is that the tickets for WrestleMania in Vegas are not selling that well. And I’ve said this for a very long time, ever since I saw prices go up, that I thought that if they weren’t careful, they’re going to lose the average fan. You’re going to price them out of the product. Well, if you know, with all the money in the high ticket prices and how they continue to go up, they’re now trying to figure out how to get people into the stadium, because they can’t sell the tickets. So what they’re thinking now is that if you’re an establishment within 50 miles of the stadium area where the events taking place, whether it’s a hotel bar, a wild wings or something like that, where they have the screens and you can watch with your friends, You can’t do it within 50 miles the arena, those people are not the show WrestleMania, because they’re trying to force people out of those establishments into the seats at the stadium”.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long weighed in by pointing to the broader economic landscape and how it impacts fans who traditionally travel for the annual event.

“You know, like I said, they can do that. And the reason they can do it because they’ve got the power and they’ve got the money to do it. But here’s what you got to understand too. There these people already got money and power, and they’re asking people to give them money that is in that we’re in the worst economy of all time right now. I mean, jobs are not happening. I mean healthcare, just a whole lot of stuff is going on now. People can’t even go and, I mean, I hate you can go on Walmart now, yeah, I mean, it’s ridiculous. Man, the prices and stuff. So how can you feed your family and and then try to entertain them and go to this big event? You can’t do that. Your family’s gonna come first. I would hope so I’m buy me some food and stuff for my family go see anybody. So I just don’t understand it. Man, it’s really amazing. Like I said, I’m with you on that. Vince McMahon would have never done anything like this. Vince would have figured a way out that it would have came out, and everybody would have made money, everybody would have been happy, including all the fans too”.

Ticket prices have also become a focal point in the debate. Standard upper level seats are reportedly starting at $270, with two day combo passes reaching $740. Premium packages climb dramatically higher, creating a significant financial hurdle for many fans planning to attend the full weekend.

Davis further explained how the blackout could affect traveling supporters who can only afford one night inside the stadium.

“Think about this, Teddy. There are a lot of fans who go there. They can’t afford to pay, you know, for two nights. You know, they can buy one night or WrestleMania, but they can’t buy the second night Vegas, and you don’t get to see the, you know, like, let’s say you go the night number one. Well, night number two, you’re still in Vegas. Now you can’t watch night number two, because it’s blocked out, because you have to be at the stadium. So now that person is getting screwed”.

Long closed by highlighting the additional costs that come with WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas.

“And here’s the other thing you got to realize, too, man, you know, if the price is already high as hell, gas everything, so when you go to Vegas now, it’s already high as hell anyway, before WrestleMania even came. Now the prices there are double high for hotels, food, restaurants and all that stuff. I was there last year for the meet and greet there, man. And it was ridiculous how high that stuff was. So how can you afford a hotel? Two or $300 a night hotel, plus you got to go buy food. You got two or three kids, it’s just it’s impossible. You gotta have that. You gotta pay for Uber if you ain’t got a rental car, and you probably can’t get one of them if you ain’t made a reservation by now”.