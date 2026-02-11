Joe Hendry Reflects On Turning Down Early WWE Opportunity

Joe Hendry may now sit atop NXT as its reigning champion, but his journey to WWE almost began more than a decade earlier. Long before putting pen to paper in 2025, Hendry had already stepped inside the company’s orbit, and it nearly changed everything.

Back in 2014, the Scottish standout appeared on an episode of Monday Night Raw, portraying a lawyer in a segment alongside Rusev and Lana. While the cameo itself was brief, what followed behind the scenes left a lasting mark on his career.

In a recent interview with Metro UK, Hendry reflected on a pivotal backstage exchange that shaped his long term outlook.

“That conversation with William Regal was probably one of the most important moments in my career. I’ve never spoken about that before,” Hendry revealed. “I can remember most of that conversation, and it’s really guided a lot of my decisions in the professional wrestling business.”

Rather than chasing an immediate opportunity, Hendry opted for patience. Even when WWE came calling again for the 2016 United Kingdom Championship Tournament in Blackpool, he chose not to fully commit at that stage of his development.

“There are things we can talk about, things we can’t talk about,” he said, before expanding on his mindset at the time. “I personally don’t think I was ready to be in WWE at that point. I felt I needed to travel the world to get the skills required to perform in WWE at the highest level, and discover who I was as a performer.”

That decision ultimately led him across multiple promotions, refining his craft and building a stronger sense of identity before eventually signing in November 2025 following his departure from TNA.

Now firmly established on NXT television, Hendry reached a major milestone last week when he captured the NXT Championship. The moment represents more than just gold around his waist. It stands as validation that taking the longer route was the right call.

Rather than rushing into the spotlight, Hendry waited until he felt fully prepared. And now, as champion, he is proving that timing can be just as important as talent.

