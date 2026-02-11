Randy Orton Reacts To AJ Styles’ Career Threatening Loss At Royal Rumble

AJ Styles’ in ring future appears to be over following his loss to Gunther in a career threatening bout at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

In the aftermath, WWE released a video featuring several superstars reflecting on Styles’ legacy. Among them was Randy Orton, who shared an emotional tribute to his longtime peer.

“I remember when he first came to WWE, we were all so excited because we knew that he was one of the best of us. Everybody was familiar with his work from TNA and Japan, and I was lucky enough to get the opportunity to work with AJ.

You know, I think that anyone in the back would agree that he’s one of the best wrestlers, pure wrestlers, entertainers, sports entertainers, whatever you want to call it, of this generation. You couldn’t say enough about how great he is in the ring.

But when it comes to outside of the ring, what I really respect about him is the kind of husband and the kind of father he is, the kind of locker room leader he is. He definitely leads by example. He’s straight-edge, clean-living, just an amazing man in general, and it was a privilege to work alongside AJ.

I hope that we keep in touch. AJ, if you’re listening to this, man, I love you, buddy. I wish you the best, and thanks for the good times inside the ring and out.”

Styles’ loss to Gunther has sparked widespread discussion about whether this truly marks the end of an era for one of the most decorated performers of his generation. While WWE has yet to officially confirm his status beyond the stipulation, the reaction from within the locker room makes it clear just how respected he remains among his peers.