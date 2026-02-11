×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Stacy Keibler Shares Emotional Tribute Following The Passing Of James Van Der Beek

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 11, 2026
Stacy Keibler Shares Emotional Tribute Following The Passing Of James Van Der Beek

WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler has shared an emotional tribute following the passing of actor James Van Der Beek at the age of 48 after a battle with cancer.

Van Der Beek was widely recognized for his role as Dawson Leery on Dawson’s Creek and remained a beloved figure to fans for decades. In a heartfelt message posted to Instagram, Keibler reflected on spending time with him in his final days and the impact he had on her life.

Here is what she wrote:

“Spending these final days with you has been a true gift from God. I have never been so present in my life.

When you know time is sacred, you don’t waste a single breath. You don’t rush. You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow. You sit. You listen. You hold hands. You watch the sky change colors and you let it change you too.

In these past days, you taught me more about being present than any book ever could. You showed me what it looks like to trust God’s plan, even when it breaks your heart. Especially when it breaks your heart.
The other night we watched the sunset together as you shared your wisdom, your hopes, and the promises we made to each other. We talked about how this world can feel upside down…and how maybe heaven needs your spirit now to help steady us down here. And just as the sun slipped away, a shooting star crossed the sky…as if to remind us that none of this is random.

You are a gift. An incredible husband. An extraordinary dad. The way you showed up for @vanderkimberly and your children…steady, strong, devoted…was a blessing to witness. It has been an honor to stand beside your family in these sacred moments.

It’s pretty incredible how someone can fight so hard for so long, travel the world battling so much, and somehow still look so handsome doing it 🙂 That smile never left you.

You have given this world so many gifts. Your presence was a bright light in my life, and in so many others.

And while your physical body may no longer be here, I know your spirit is doing big things. I feel it already.

We may have lost a good one here on earth… but heaven gained something extraordinary.

I will think of you every time I watch a sunset. Every time I see a rainbow stretch across the sky. I’ll know you’re there.

And maybe the lesson you leave us with is this:

The present moment is everything.
Love the people in front of you.
Say the words.
Watch the sunset.
Trust God, even when you don’t understand.

Thank you for changing me.
I will carry you with me. Always 🤍”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Stacy Keibler (@stacykeibler)

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

AEW Dynamite

February 11, 2026 at

Ontario, California, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Feb. 11th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dallas, Texas

Feb. 13th 2026

#smackdown

TNA No Surrender 2026

Nashville, Tennessee

Feb. 13th 2026

#no surrender

WWE Road To WrestleMania 2026

Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 14th 2026

#road to wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Memphis, Tennessee

Feb. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy