AEW Collision Viewership Falls While 18 To 49 Demo Rating Remains Even

AEW Collision delivered 388,000 viewers on TNT this past Saturday night, a 21.1 percent drop from the previous week. Even with the decline, it still ranks as the second-highest audience for the show since October 15, when it aired on a Wednesday following Dynamite, and the second-best number in its usual Saturday slot since August 9.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Collision held steady with a 0.07 rating, matching last week’s performance. That figure stands as the strongest Saturday night demo rating for the show since the August 9, 2025 episode. The broadcast faced stiff competition, going up against Winter Olympic coverage across multiple platforms as well as a UFC event streaming on Paramount Plus.

Compared to the same week in 2025, overall viewership ticked up 0.3 percent, while the 18 to 49 rating slipped 20 percent year over year.

Looking at the broader trend, this week’s episode jumped 31.6 percent in total viewers and surged 75 percent in the demo when stacked against the recent eight week averages.

It is also worth noting that Nielsen implemented changes to its ratings methodology beginning January 26, leading to higher reported viewership totals and demo ratings across all cable wrestling programming.

