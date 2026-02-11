×
Latest News On Private Party’s AEW Status

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 11, 2026
Latest News On Private Party’s AEW Status

Private Party’s status with AEW has now been clarified.

According to a new update from Fightful Select, Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen remain under contract with AEW, shutting down recent chatter about their immediate future with the company.

Speculation first picked up steam last year when word circulated that WWE had interest in the duo as their deals were believed to be nearing expiration. Subsequent reports suggested their individual contracts may not have lined up perfectly, adding further intrigue. In recent weeks, both men have also been seen backstage at AEW events, fueling additional questions about their next move.

Over the past several days, there were internal inquiries regarding whether Private Party could be the mystery team scheduled to compete in the upcoming tag team title contenders bout on Dynamite. While there was no confirmation about their involvement in that specific slot, it was made clear that the team is still signed to AEW.

Sources close to the situation indicated that fans are far more likely to see Private Party appear on AEW programming before any potential WWE debut, reinforcing that the tandem remains with the promotion. As of now, neither Kassidy nor Quen has issued a public statement addressing the speculation.

