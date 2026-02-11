×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Undertaker Reveals Redemption Mindset Behind John Cena Squash At WrestleMania 34

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 11, 2026
The Undertaker Reveals Redemption Mindset Behind John Cena Squash At WrestleMania 34

The Undertaker has looked back at his WrestleMania 34 clash with John Cena, admitting the bout was driven by a need to make up for what he felt was a disappointing outing the year before against Roman Reigns. The match itself ended up being a decisive and brief encounter, with The Deadman putting Cena away in under three minutes.

Speaking on Six Feet Under, Undertaker opened up about how seriously he took the preparation for that night, determined to silence any doubts about his condition and prove he could still perform at a high level.

“That was one of those instances where I had really gotten myself because I was really unhappy with my physical condition against Roman. Because I was, I was really banged up, and I didn’t get in the shape, and I don’t feel like I did for Roman what I was supposed to do. I think I had one of my hips done. And I really had something I wanted to prove. Because I’m even at that point in my career, I’m always like, you know, I want to go out and steal the show.”

Heading into the event, Undertaker admitted his mindset was less about storyline and more about redemption inside the ropes. He pushed himself hard in training camp, preparing for what he believed would be a lengthy, competitive showdown. That expectation changed quickly once he arrived and spoke with Vince McMahon.

“I let the old man know, yep, I’m ready to do this. Let’s go full steam. So I’m training like a freaking maniac. I’m not thinking story as much of redemption, as far as my in-ring. And, yeah, I get there, and Vince goes, ‘Yeah. Three minutes.’ I’m ready. Honestly, I was in shape. I could have done holding my breath. I could have done 25 minutes. So I’m like, wait, like I can’t hear. My whole motivation in which it should have been, you know what, Undertaker and John Cena, first time ever at Mania, which should have been, I’m thinking. All I’m thinking is, like, the last time you were in the ring, you stunk it up.’”

Although he was prepared to go far longer, Undertaker ultimately embraced the creative direction and delivered exactly what was asked of him.

“I’m in a whole different frame of mind. I get there and, yeah, yep, it was perfect.”

 

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Feb. 11th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dallas, Texas

Feb. 13th 2026

#smackdown

TNA No Surrender 2026

Nashville, Tennessee

Feb. 13th 2026

#no surrender

WWE Road To WrestleMania 2026

Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 14th 2026

#road to wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Memphis, Tennessee

Feb. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy