Why Royce Keys Was At WWE Headquarters This Week

Royce Keys was spotted at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut this week, sparking fresh talk about when fans might see him back on television after his eye catching debut earlier this year.

According to Fightful Select, the man previously known as Powerhouse Hobbs was in Stamford to record an episode of “What’s Your Story?” with Stephanie McMahon. The interview series focuses on in depth conversations with WWE talent, and the episode is expected to explore Keys’ path to WWE and the experiences that shaped his career before arriving on the global stage.

Keys made his official WWE debut during the Royal Rumble match in January. Entering the chaotic contest for the first time, he wasted no time making an impact and showcasing the power that defined his run under his former ring name. During the broadcast, commentary described him as “apparently immortal,” a line that quickly became associated with his new WWE presentation.

Despite the strong first impression, Keys has yet to compete on WWE programming since the Rumble. He was reportedly backstage at the first episode of Raw following the Premium Live Event but was not featured on the live show. Instead, he contributed to digital content for WWE’s online platforms as creative plans continue to take shape.

Internally, Keys is expected to land on the SmackDown brand, though he has not officially appeared there yet. WWE is currently building toward WrestleMania 42, set for April 18 and 19 in Las Vegas, with Elimination Chamber scheduled for February 28 at the United Center in Chicago. As the Road to WrestleMania intensifies, all eyes remain on when Keys will make his next move.