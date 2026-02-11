×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Why Royce Keys Was At WWE Headquarters This Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 11, 2026
Why Royce Keys Was At WWE Headquarters This Week

Royce Keys was spotted at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut this week, sparking fresh talk about when fans might see him back on television after his eye catching debut earlier this year.

According to Fightful Select, the man previously known as Powerhouse Hobbs was in Stamford to record an episode of “What’s Your Story?” with Stephanie McMahon. The interview series focuses on in depth conversations with WWE talent, and the episode is expected to explore Keys’ path to WWE and the experiences that shaped his career before arriving on the global stage.

Keys made his official WWE debut during the Royal Rumble match in January. Entering the chaotic contest for the first time, he wasted no time making an impact and showcasing the power that defined his run under his former ring name. During the broadcast, commentary described him as “apparently immortal,” a line that quickly became associated with his new WWE presentation.

Despite the strong first impression, Keys has yet to compete on WWE programming since the Rumble. He was reportedly backstage at the first episode of Raw following the Premium Live Event but was not featured on the live show. Instead, he contributed to digital content for WWE’s online platforms as creative plans continue to take shape.

Internally, Keys is expected to land on the SmackDown brand, though he has not officially appeared there yet. WWE is currently building toward WrestleMania 42, set for April 18 and 19 in Las Vegas, with Elimination Chamber scheduled for February 28 at the United Center in Chicago. As the Road to WrestleMania intensifies, all eyes remain on when Keys will make his next move.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Feb. 11th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dallas, Texas

Feb. 13th 2026

#smackdown

TNA No Surrender 2026

Nashville, Tennessee

Feb. 13th 2026

#no surrender

WWE Road To WrestleMania 2026

Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 14th 2026

#road to wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Memphis, Tennessee

Feb. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy