WWE Pays Tribute Following Death Of Long Time Employee After February 9 Raw

The February 9 2026 episode of WWE Raw closed on a somber note as the broadcast ended with an on screen tribute honoring long time WWE employee Jim Shank.

Shank passed away on Friday following a battle with colorectal cancer. He had been part of the company for more than two decades, first joining WWE in November 1999. In his most recent role, Shank served as Technical Operations Manager and was responsible for operating WWE’s remote controlled and robotic camera systems, a key part of the company’s modern production setup.

Those who worked alongside Shank described him as widely respected and deeply appreciated throughout the organization. His impact extended well beyond his behind the scenes role, with colleagues and friends rallying around him last year when a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help fund additional treatment. That effort raised over $200000, with former WWE owner Vince McMahon personally contributing more than $122000.

Shank had recently marked his 60th birthday just one month before his passing. The tribute at the end of Raw served as a final acknowledgment of his lasting contributions to WWE and the many lives he touched during his time with the company.