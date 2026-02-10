Multiple Elimination Chamber Qualifier Matches Set For February 16 WWE Raw

The February 9 episode of WWE RAW took place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland Ohio. The road continues next week as WWE Monday Night Raw on February 16 2026 heads to FedExForum in Memphis Tennessee.

Several major matches and appearances are already locked in as the Elimination Chamber picture continues to take shape.

Dominik Mysterio Gunther and Je’Von Evans are set to collide in a triple threat match with a spot in the men’s Elimination Chamber on the line. Evans turned heads with another breakout moment in Cleveland and all eyes will be on whether he can deliver again when Raw hits Memphis.

The women’s Elimination Chamber field will also grow next week. Nattie Bayley and Asuka will face off with the winner earning a place inside the Chamber alongside Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton.

AJ Lee is also confirmed to be in the building. With her Elimination Chamber showdown against Becky Lynch looming in Chicago fans can expect Lee to have plenty to say as the rivalry heats up.

Additional matches and segments are expected to be announced as the week unfolds. With WrestleMania getting closer WWE has no shortage of directions it can go and Raw in Memphis is shaping up to be another pivotal stop on the road to the biggest event of the year.