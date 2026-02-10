×
Rhea Ripley Qualifies For Women’s Elimination Chamber On WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 10, 2026
Rhea Ripley Qualifies For Women’s Elimination Chamber On WWE Raw

The road to Elimination Chamber took a major turn on the February 9 episode of WWE Raw, as another competitor punched her ticket to one of the most dangerous matches of the year.

WWE’s Elimination Chamber premium live event takes place on February 28, 2026, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. With two Chamber matches locked in for the night, every qualifying bout now carries huge implications for WrestleMania season.

Raw rolled into Cleveland, Ohio, this week, and a high stakes women’s triple threat delivered exactly that. Lyra Valkyria, Rhea Ripley, and Ivy Nile collided with one spot in the 2026 Women’s Elimination Chamber match on the line.

From the opening bell, the match was chaotic and fast paced. Ripley leaned into her size and power advantage, Nile matched her strength for strength, and Valkyria relied on speed and timing to stay one step ahead. Momentum swung constantly, with near falls piling up and breakups coming at the last possible second.

Valkyria appeared to have the win secured after landing Nightwing on Nile, but Ripley stormed back into the frame. In a split second, she shut the door, planting Valkyria with the Riptide to score the pinfall victory.

With the win, Ripley officially joins the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, surviving a brutal triple threat just two weeks before the event.

She joins Tiffany Stratton, who previously qualified on the February 2 episode of SmackDown. Fresh off her return at the 2026 Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, Stratton has made it clear that her focus is carrying that momentum straight through Elimination Chamber and toward WrestleMania.

