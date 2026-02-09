×
Last Minute Match Announced For February 9 WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 09, 2026
WWE added a late wrinkle to Monday Night Raw on February 9, 2026, making a significant change to the show just hours before it went live and raising the stakes on the road to Elimination Chamber.

Shortly before broadcast, WWE confirmed that a new Elimination Chamber qualifying match had been slotted into the lineup. Three high profile names will collide with only one moving on. The announcement was made via social media and reads as follows.

“@PENTAELZEROM, @RealLAKnight and @_Theory1 compete in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match TONIGHT on #WWERaw!”

The match places Penta El Zero Miedo, LA Knight, and Austin Theory in a high pressure scenario with all three looking to lock down a spot inside the Chamber. With the bout added at the last minute, it also alters the overall rhythm of the show, instantly becoming one of the most important matches scheduled for the night.

As the Elimination Chamber field continues to take shape, each qualifier carries increasing importance. This triple threat brings together three very different styles and momentum levels, all colliding in the same ring with no margin for error.

Ahead of Raw going on the air, here is what WWE has officially confirmed for tonight’s show.

• WWE World Tag Team Championships The Usos vs Alpha Academy

• Maxxine Dupri vs Nattie

• Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match Penta El Zero Miedo vs LA Knight vs Austin Theory

• Additional Elimination Chamber qualifying matches to be announced

