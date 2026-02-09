Opening Segment and Match for February 9 WWE Raw Revealed

The February 9 2026 episode of Monday Night Raw is taking shape and the opening hour is loaded with championship stakes and unresolved tension.

An early internal rundown indicates that Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is set to open the show live from Cleveland. While her exact message has not been detailed, the timing is notable given the ongoing situation involving Nattie and Maxxine Dupri, both of whom remain firmly in her orbit. Nattie’s recent betrayal of Maxxine cost her a title opportunity against Lynch and ignited a personal rivalry that spills into the ring later tonight.

Following Lynch’s opening segment, the in ring action is expected to kick off with gold on the line. The Usos are scheduled to defend the WWE World Tag Team Championships against Alpha Academy’s Otis and Akira Tozawa in the first match of the night, setting a fast pace for the broadcast.

The tension continues immediately after, as Maxxine Dupri and Nattie are listed as the second match on the card. Their clash comes weeks after Nattie turned on her former ally, making this less about wins and losses and more about payback.

Elimination Chamber qualifying matches are also slated for the show, though their placement on the card has yet to be finalized. With multiple high stakes stories converging early, Raw looks set for a packed opening hour before the road to Elimination Chamber continues.

Early lineup for WWE Raw February 9 2026

Becky Lynch opens the show with an in ring segment

WWE World Tag Team Championship

The Usos vs Alpha Academy

Maxxine Dupri vs Nattie

Elimination Chamber qualifying matches with placement to be announced