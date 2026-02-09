×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Opening Segment and Match for February 9 WWE Raw Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 09, 2026
Opening Segment and Match for February 9 WWE Raw Revealed

The February 9 2026 episode of Monday Night Raw is taking shape and the opening hour is loaded with championship stakes and unresolved tension.

An early internal rundown indicates that Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is set to open the show live from Cleveland. While her exact message has not been detailed, the timing is notable given the ongoing situation involving Nattie and Maxxine Dupri, both of whom remain firmly in her orbit. Nattie’s recent betrayal of Maxxine cost her a title opportunity against Lynch and ignited a personal rivalry that spills into the ring later tonight.

Following Lynch’s opening segment, the in ring action is expected to kick off with gold on the line. The Usos are scheduled to defend the WWE World Tag Team Championships against Alpha Academy’s Otis and Akira Tozawa in the first match of the night, setting a fast pace for the broadcast.

The tension continues immediately after, as Maxxine Dupri and Nattie are listed as the second match on the card. Their clash comes weeks after Nattie turned on her former ally, making this less about wins and losses and more about payback.

Elimination Chamber qualifying matches are also slated for the show, though their placement on the card has yet to be finalized. With multiple high stakes stories converging early, Raw looks set for a packed opening hour before the road to Elimination Chamber continues.

Early lineup for WWE Raw February 9 2026

Becky Lynch opens the show with an in ring segment

WWE World Tag Team Championship
The Usos vs Alpha Academy

Maxxine Dupri vs Nattie

Elimination Chamber qualifying matches with placement to be announced

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

WWE Monday Night RAW

February 9, 2026 at

Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Hashtag: #raw

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Cleveland, Ohio

Feb. 9th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 10th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Feb. 11th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dallas, Texas

Feb. 13th 2026

#smackdown

TNA No Surrender 2026

Nashville, Tennessee

Feb. 13th 2026

#no surrender

WWE Road To WrestleMania 2026

Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 14th 2026

#road to wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Memphis, Tennessee

Feb. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy