×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Bron Breakker Undergoes Surgery With Return Date Unknown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 09, 2026
Bron Breakker Undergoes Surgery With Return Date Unknown

Bron Breakker has been sidelined, and the situation appears more serious than first expected.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Daily Update, Breakker recently underwent surgery to repair a significant hernia. At this stage, there is no clear timetable for when he may be able to return to action.

“Bron Brekker had surgery for a serious hernia. No word on how long he’ll be out,” Meltzer wrote.

Breakker was last seen in physical competition during the men’s Royal Rumble match. He entered the bout at number two but was attacked before officially getting into the ring by a masked individual strongly implied to be Seth Rollins. The masked attacker delivered a stomp and exited through the crowd. Despite the ambush, Breakker still entered the ring and was later eliminated by number one entrant Oba Femi.

The following night on WWE Raw, Breakker appeared visibly furious over what he felt was a public humiliation. He tore apart the ringside area, confronted the commentary team, and caused enough disruption that general manager Adam Pearce had no choice but to eject him from the building.

Behind the scenes, Breakker’s Royal Rumble involvement was reportedly very different at one stage. He had been pencilled in as the original winner of the match, but creative changes to WrestleMania plans shifted direction. Those changes ultimately led to Roman Reigns winning the Rumble and selecting CM Punk as his opponent for WrestleMania 42.

With surgery now behind him and no return date confirmed, questions remain about when Breakker will be back and how this setback could impact his long term trajectory.

WNS Discord & Vote 

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Cleveland, Ohio

Feb. 9th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 10th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Feb. 11th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dallas, Texas

Feb. 13th 2026

#smackdown

TNA No Surrender 2026

Nashville, Tennessee

Feb. 13th 2026

#no surrender

WWE Road To WrestleMania 2026

Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 14th 2026

#road to wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Memphis, Tennessee

Feb. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy