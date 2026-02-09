Bron Breakker Undergoes Surgery With Return Date Unknown

Bron Breakker has been sidelined, and the situation appears more serious than first expected.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Daily Update, Breakker recently underwent surgery to repair a significant hernia. At this stage, there is no clear timetable for when he may be able to return to action.

“Bron Brekker had surgery for a serious hernia. No word on how long he’ll be out,” Meltzer wrote.

Breakker was last seen in physical competition during the men’s Royal Rumble match. He entered the bout at number two but was attacked before officially getting into the ring by a masked individual strongly implied to be Seth Rollins. The masked attacker delivered a stomp and exited through the crowd. Despite the ambush, Breakker still entered the ring and was later eliminated by number one entrant Oba Femi.

The following night on WWE Raw, Breakker appeared visibly furious over what he felt was a public humiliation. He tore apart the ringside area, confronted the commentary team, and caused enough disruption that general manager Adam Pearce had no choice but to eject him from the building.

Behind the scenes, Breakker’s Royal Rumble involvement was reportedly very different at one stage. He had been pencilled in as the original winner of the match, but creative changes to WrestleMania plans shifted direction. Those changes ultimately led to Roman Reigns winning the Rumble and selecting CM Punk as his opponent for WrestleMania 42.

With surgery now behind him and no return date confirmed, questions remain about when Breakker will be back and how this setback could impact his long term trajectory.

