Nikki Bella Clarifies Comments On WWE Men’s Division After Backlash

Nikki Bella has clarified her recent comments about WWE’s roster after online reaction twisted her praise into something she says was never intended.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on Impaulsive with Logan Paul on February 4, 2026, where she spoke glowingly about the current women’s division and said she felt it was better than the men’s division overall. That comment quickly sparked backlash on social media, with some fans claiming Nikki was dismissing male stars. Nikki addressed the situation directly on the February 9 episode of The Nikki and Brie Show.

She made it clear that she was never suggesting the men’s division lacks stars or talent.

“I don’t ever want… I hate when I see headlines when it was about no stars in the men’s. That’s not what I meant. We have incredible talent, men and women, and people that will eventually carry this place.”

Nikki explained that her original point was about celebrating the growth and momentum of the women’s division, not taking a shot at the men. She pointed to modern media and headline culture as the real issue behind the misunderstanding.

“I guess I have to get used to this new era of media and headlines and how people take things and interpret it, and people look more for the negative in people’s answers.”

Brie Bella also weighed in, suggesting many fans react to short clips rather than full conversations.

“Tons of people will watch a social clip and feel like they watched the whole interview.”

Nikki agreed and expanded on how headline driven reactions shape public opinion.

“A lot of people read the headline and not the article. It’s a very conditioned way people look at their facts and thoughts and all that and make an opinion, so it’s really bad.”

Despite the controversy, Nikki stood by her original praise of the women’s division while once again emphasizing her respect for the men’s roster. She even highlighted a specific group she enjoys watching.

“Look, men and women… I mean, I’ll stand by that women are better than men right now. But there’s not even a competition. Our men are incredible in WWE, and we see it, and you hear the crowds with it. What’s been more fun than ever is to really see the lucha men in WWE. They are some of the favorite men that I love to watch.”

