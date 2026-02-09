WWE And AEW Stars Spotted In Attendance At Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl LX became more than just the biggest night in football, as several high profile names from the wrestling world were spotted among the celebrity filled crowd.

The event took place on February 8 in Santa Clara, California, where the New England Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks in front of a packed stadium. While the focus was on the action on the field, wrestling fans quickly noticed a strong presence from both WWE and AEW inside the venue.

Among those in attendance were Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, Swerve Strickland, and Darby Allin. AEW part timer Big Boom AJ was also seen at the game, along with several other wrestling personalities.

Unlike some past appearances at major sporting events, many of the wrestlers kept a low profile throughout the night, choosing not to post live reactions or social media updates while the game was ongoing. Even so, their presence was quickly picked up by fans and circulated online.