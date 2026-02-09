×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE And AEW Stars Spotted In Attendance At Super Bowl LX

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 09, 2026
WWE And AEW Stars Spotted In Attendance At Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl LX became more than just the biggest night in football, as several high profile names from the wrestling world were spotted among the celebrity filled crowd.

The event took place on February 8 in Santa Clara, California, where the New England Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks in front of a packed stadium. While the focus was on the action on the field, wrestling fans quickly noticed a strong presence from both WWE and AEW inside the venue.

Among those in attendance were Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, Swerve Strickland, and Darby Allin. AEW part timer Big Boom AJ was also seen at the game, along with several other wrestling personalities.

Unlike some past appearances at major sporting events, many of the wrestlers kept a low profile throughout the night, choosing not to post live reactions or social media updates while the game was ongoing. Even so, their presence was quickly picked up by fans and circulated online.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Cleveland, Ohio

Feb. 9th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 10th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Ontario, California

Feb. 11th 2026

#dynamite

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Dallas, Texas

Feb. 13th 2026

#smackdown

TNA No Surrender 2026

Nashville, Tennessee

Feb. 13th 2026

#no surrender

WWE Road To WrestleMania 2026

Lubbock, Texas

Feb. 14th 2026

#road to wrestlemania

WWE Monday Night RAW

Memphis, Tennessee

Feb. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy