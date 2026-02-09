Tony Khan Says Ciampa Is Instantly Additive To AEW

Tony Khan has publicly commented on AEW signing Tommaso Ciampa, making it clear the former WWE standout was viewed as a major addition the moment he became available.

Ciampa debuted on the January 28 episode of AEW Dynamite shortly after his WWE contract expired and wasted no time making an impact by winning the TNT Championship. His immediate rise has already positioned him as a central figure on AEW television.

Speaking with 107.7 The Bone, AEW President Tony Khan explained why the company moved quickly to bring Ciampa in and why his presence matters.

“He’s a fantastic wrestler, and to have somebody of his quality come in, instantly he’s additive in AEW,” Khan said.

Khan pointed to Ciampa’s experience and range as key strengths, noting that he brings built in history while also opening the door for entirely new matchups.

“We’ve got somebody that’s joined us who can have fantastic matches. Whether it’s an old rival or somebody fresh and new that he’s never been matched up against, there’s so many exciting possibilities for Tommaso Ciampa in AEW,” Khan explained.

According to Khan, Ciampa’s arrival also reinforces AEW’s long stated focus on in ring quality. He emphasized that Ciampa can seamlessly fit in against both established names and rising stars.

“There are a lot of people he’s got existing, fired up rivalries against, but then also there’s brand new rivalries and possibilities with so many fantastic young wrestlers, because AEW is where the best wrestle,” Khan stated.

