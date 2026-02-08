×
Eric Bischoff Warns Of Unique Pressure Facing Sting’s Son In Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 08, 2026
The idea of Sting’s son quietly gaining in ring experience has drawn interest, but Eric Bischoff is approaching it with caution rather than hype.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff reacted to reports that Sting’s son has been working AEW dark matches to get reps away from television. He stressed that professional wrestling is already a high pressure environment for anyone, even before legacy is factored in.

“It’s a lot of pressure though. I mean, I have mixed emotions about it. There’s going to , first of all, there’s so much pressure on anybody that’s going to step into this world and go out there and perform in your underwear. It’s just, you know, it’s a lot.”

Bischoff noted that many underestimate that baseline stress, and that having a famous last name only amplifies it. When the conversation turned to lineage, he made it clear that being Sting’s son changes everything.

“But when your dad is Sting, that’s a whole different level of pressure, different kind of pressure.”

According to Bischoff, expectations will be higher, comparisons unavoidable, and mistakes far more magnified. He also added that the weight does not fall solely on the son, as Sting himself knows how unforgiving the business can be once the spotlight hits.

While Bischoff was not dismissive of the situation, his tone remained cautious. Easing in through dark matches may help, but as he made clear, the real grind begins long before the cameras are on.

