The Rascalz Officially Sign With AEW

The Rascalz are now officially part of the AEW roster.

Following their appearance alongside Eddie Kingston and Ortiz in a chaotic parking lot brawl, Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz were confirmed as new signings with All Elite Wrestling. After the match, Tony Khan shared the official signing graphic on social media, confirming that the trio had joined the company.

The group’s arrival had been teased weeks earlier. During the January 14 episode of AEW Dynamite, it was revealed that The Rascalz were heading to AEW, with Xavier, Wentz and Myron Reed making their first appearance shortly after on AEW Collision. From there, they quickly aligned with Eddie Kingston, reuniting with him last week and agreeing to team up for the parking lot fight against the Grizzled Young Veterans, Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

The eight man brawl spilled across a parking structure overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, with bodies flying across cars and concrete. The finish came when Ortiz powerbombed James Drake onto the hood of a car, setting the stage for Kingston to plant Zack Gibson with a DDT to secure the win for his team.

One notable name was missing from The Rascalz lineup. Trey Miguel did not appear with the group despite previously being signed. His deal was reportedly halted after concerns raised by Warner Bros. Discovery executives over past controversial tweets. Miguel initially stepped away from wrestling following his release, but later opted to return to the ring by re signing with TNA.

Their team scored another win in the Las Vegas Parking Lot Fight on #AEWCollision tonight, and now it’s official: The Rascalz @ZacharyWentz @dezmondxavier @TheBadReed are All Elite! pic.twitter.com/LFo3fSkcWB , Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 8, 2026

