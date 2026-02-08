AEW Dynamite Viewership Rises With Strong Demo Growth On TBS

All Elite Wrestling saw a notable boost on Wednesday night as AEW Dynamite delivered one of its strongest performances in months on TBS.

According to Dave Meltzer, the February 5 episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 654,000 viewers. The broadcast posted a 0.15 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic and a 0.22 in the 25 to 54 category, numbers that represented a clear improvement compared to recent weeks.

“AEW Dynamite Wednesday did 654K, 0.15 in 18-49 and 0.22 in 25-54,” Meltzer stated. “Latter two numbers are way up from recent months”.

AEW President Tony Khan later reacted to the viewership figures on social media, highlighting momentum across both of the company’s weekly television offerings.

“Thanks to you all who watched #AEWDynamite on Wednesday, it was our most viewers on TBS since September 17,” Khan posted. “+#AEWCollision last Saturday had our most viewers on TNT since May! After a tremendous 2025 for @AEW, All Elite Wrestling’s having an amazing start to 2026 thanks to you!”

Khan would later issue a clarification to further explain the comparison points behind the numbers, while still emphasizing the positive trend.

“*most viewers on TBS since last Wednesday, last Wednesday was the best since September 17,” Khan clarified. “What a week! #AEWDynamite Wednesday #AEWCollision tomorrow!”

The numbers continue to reinforce AEW’s strong early momentum in 2026, particularly as both Dynamite and Collision show signs of renewed audience growth across key demographics.

AEW Dynamite Wednesday did 654K, 0.15 in 18-49 and 0.22 in 25-54. Latter two numbers are way up from recent months. , Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 6, 2026