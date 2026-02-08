Lita Reflects On Abrupt End To Her Last WWE Run

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has not closed the door on a future return to the ring, even though she admits the final moments of her most recent WWE run ended on an odd note.

Lita last appeared on WrestleMania 39 weekend, where she teamed with Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus in a high profile program that also saw them clash with Damage CTRL. Not long after, Lita was written off television following a backstage attack angle that was used to move the storyline between Lynch and Stratus forward, bringing her run to a sudden halt.

Speaking with the Toronto Sun, Lita looked back on that stretch and acknowledged that while she was grateful for the matches and moments she had, the way it wrapped up felt unfinished.

“I feel complete. I was really happy to have the singles match with Becky (Lynch) and then to be able to get in there Trish (Stratus) and Becky and go against Damage CTRL,” Lita said. “It was pretty awesome and I feel very satisfied in that, but, it was a little weird the way it ended where I had this really fun, celebratory match at WrestleMania and then the next thing I know, they’re like, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re just gonna be laying on the ground and we don’t need you anymore’ and I was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ It felt complete, and then it didn’t. Just the way things kind of ended.”

Despite that experience, Lita made it clear she still feels fulfilled by her career and everything she has achieved since stepping away as a full time performer. At the same time, she acknowledged that a return is not impossible, especially given how good she feels physically and how strong the current roster is.

“Am I still satisfied with all I’ve accomplished and even just the stuff I’ve been able to do post-full-time run? Absolutely,” she continued. “But, yeah, I wouldn’t rule it out if the right opportunity came because I still feel really good and there’s so much talent out there. It’s always fun to mix it up with the current roster.”

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.