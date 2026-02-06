MJF To Address Shocking Loss On AEW Collision

AEW World Champion MJF is set to make an appearance on this Saturday’s AEW Collision, though it will be in video form as he responds to his shocking loss earlier this week on Dynamite.

On Wednesday’s broadcast, MJF competed in a World Championship eliminator against Brody King. The match ended far quicker than expected, with King overpowering the champion and securing a decisive victory that immediately earned him a future AEW World Title match at Grand Slam Australia later this month.

The finish came after MJF became distracted by the presence of Hangman Page at ringside. That brief lapse proved costly, as King capitalized by locking in a chokehold before following up with a cannonball in the corner and a Gonzo Bomb to score the pinfall.

Following the loss, AEW confirmed that MJF recorded exclusive comments addressing the defeat. Those remarks will air during Collision as the champion looks to regroup while a new title challenger looms.

AEW Collision lineup this Saturday

• Eddie Kingston, Ortiz and The Rascalz, Desmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz, vs Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson, Bryan Keith and Big Bill in a parking lot brawl

• TNT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs Claudio Castagnoli vs Roderick Strong in a three way match

• Kevin Knight vs Scorpio Sky

• The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, vs GOA, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, in an eliminator qualifying match

• AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander reveals the stipulation for Thekla’s title rematch

• MJF appearance

• Mina Shirakawa vs Viva Van

• Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir vs Zayda Steel and Dante Martin

• Thekla vs Brittnie Brooks