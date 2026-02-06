TKO Executive Says WWE And UFC Are Each $20 Billion Properties

TKO Group Holdings president Mark Shapiro had no hesitation in highlighting just how valuable WWE and UFC have become under the company’s umbrella.

Speaking during Super Bowl week on The Pat McAfee Show, Shapiro appeared alongside TKO executive chairman Ari Emanuel to discuss the company’s business strategy, boxing ambitions, and personal anecdotes from their time running the global sports and entertainment powerhouse.

During the conversation, Shapiro stated that both WWE and UFC are valued at around $20 billion each. Emanuel immediately reacted in a joking manner, suggesting that number might not be something Shapiro was meant to say publicly. Shapiro brushed it off, responding that the figures were already public information.

As of Friday afternoon, TKO’s total market capitalisation sat just over $41 billion. That valuation covers WWE, UFC, Professional Bull Riders, OnDemand, and IMG. TKO was officially launched in September 2023 following the merger of WWE and UFC, a move that reshaped the combat sports and sports entertainment landscape.

Since that merger, TKO’s value has more than doubled. The company is currently trading at close to $211 per share and is expected to announce its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results later this month.

