WWE Royal Rumble Expected To Return To United States In 2027

The WWE Royal Rumble may be heading back to familiar ground in the coming years.

WWE staged the first Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on January 31, marking another major milestone in the company’s ongoing international partnership. While the event was positioned as a landmark moment, there is growing internal belief that the Royal Rumble will return to the United States for its next edition.

Backstage talk around the show pointed toward the Royal Rumble taking place in a domestic stadium in 2027, bringing the event back to the US after its historic night in Riyadh. As things stand, the expectation is that the Royal Rumble would continue as a one night event. While the idea of expanding the show to two nights has been discussed in previous years, WWE currently appears committed to keeping the traditional single night format intact.

WWE’s broader Premium Live Event schedule for 2026 reflects the company’s continued global approach. After the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, WWE moves on to Elimination Chamber in Chicago later in February. WrestleMania 42 will take place across two nights in Las Vegas in April, followed by a two night SummerSlam in Minneapolis. Money in the Bank is also locked in for September.

Confirmed WWE Premium Live Events for 2026 are listed below.

• January 31

Royal Rumble

Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

• February 28

Elimination Chamber

Chicago, Illinois

• April 18 and 19

WrestleMania 42

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

• August 1 and 2

SummerSlam

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

• September 6

Money in the Bank

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana