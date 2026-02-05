AEW Dynamite Results - February 4, 2026

AEW Dynamite emanates from The Pearl in Las Vegas, NV. tonight.

Featured below are AEW Dynamite results for Wednesday, February 4, written by Rajah.com's Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS 2/4/26

Excalibur welcomes us to the show and Tony Schiavone joins him on the broadcast. We then see some old school AEW Collision-cold-open style promos from the likes of MJF, Brody King, Don Callis, The Babes of Wrath and others. We then return inside The Pearl in Las Vegas for our opener.

Death Riders vs. Don Callis Family

The theme for Jon Moxley plays and out through the crowd comes The Death Riders for our first match of the evening. It will be trios action, with Jon Moxley, PAC and Daniel Garcia competing. They settle in the ring and their music dies down.

Now the entrance tune for their opposition plays, and out comes The Don Callis Family trio of Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander and El Clon. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Garcia and Alexander kick things off for their respective teams at the onset.

They exchange holds, with Garcia going to work on Josh on the mat. They get to their feet as Daniel is sent to the ropes, but he fights back with some strikes of his own to take Alexander off his game. Josh backs away to his corner as El Clon tags in, and PAC gets the tag for the Riders.

PAC takes Clon to the mat with a side headlock before wringing his arm when they return to their feet. The luchador uses his agility to counter out, but takes a head-scissors by PAC before landing one of his own on PAC, who manages to land on his feet.

The two circle the mat before PAC tags in Mox, and Clon responds in kind with a tag to Takeshita. They stare each other down before Takeshita lays in some forearm shots. Mox fires back and they go face to face before chaos erupts, with all six men going at it in the ring.

Riders clear the ring before Garcia gets a tag, only to tag PAC as they triple-team Takeshita. Mox continues the beatdown before tagging in Garcia, and they gang up on the Alpha in the corner before Clon comes in to stop things. He then gets a tag as PAC tags in as well.

The pair go at it until PAC drops Clon with a release German suplex. PAC runs the ropes for a lariat but gets tripped up by Alexander, and this leads to him and Takeshita laying in some shots on PAC. We see El Clon taunting the crowd in the ring as the show heads to a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see PAC in the middle of fighting back on Alexander. Alexander cuts his comeback short, and hits a Northern Lights suplex for a close two-count. Alexander taunts Mox and Garcia and then goes back to work on "The Bastard."

Takeshita and Mox get the tags once more and they fire off an exchange of shots until Mox sends the Alpha down with a back suplex, only for Takeshita to respond in kind with an exploder. Shotgun dropkick sends Takeshita down hard as Alexander runs in to intervene, only to be sent out of the ring by Mox.

Mox then catches Clon with a cutter. Tag made to Garcia who sets the Alpha up for a Dragon-tamer, and Mox lands a curb stomp for extra damage as Garcia goes for a pin, but Josh break it up. Clon comes running back in but gets sent out before Mox lands a dive onto the pair outside.

Meanwhile, back in the ring, Takeshita lands a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near-fall. Garcia tries to fight back but takes a wheelbarrow suplex that sends him into the corner, and after some involvement from Clon we see a Power Drive Knee from Takeshita.

When The Alpha tries to follow in with the cover for a pin attempt, we learn that it’s only good for a two-count. The action continues and we see Garcia start to get his groove back, but it’s all for naught as a Raging Fire gives Takeshita the win for The Don Callis Family.

Winners: Don Callis Family

Looking Back At Andrade El Idolo & Swerve Strickland

We get a look back at Andrade El Idolo beating Swerve Strickland last week on Dynamite, before heading backstage to hear from the man himself. Prince Nana says their focus is where it’s always at, the top of All Elite Wrestling.

He says losing one match doesn’t mean they’ve lost sight of that, and they’re not going anywhere. A silent Swerve simply saunters off as commentary hypes up the lineup for tonight.

Update On Will Ospreay

A look back at Will Ospreay following his recent surgery, looking back on his career in AEW and the hope of returning to where the best wrestle. The commentators say they don't know when yet, but they know Ospreay is working hard and will be returning to AEW.

Orange Cassidy & "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Jordan Oasis & Brittanie Brooks

Back live, Orange Cassidy's catchy-ass theme song plays and out he comes and stops. "Timeless" Toni Storm's entrance tune hits and out she comes. The two head to the ring for mixed tag-team action, where they are taking on Jordan Oasis and Brittanie Brooks.

They tease a power slap-style start to the match, but Cassidy out-smarts Oasis and goes to work on him. Storm gets her turn and she beats down Brooks. Cassidy hits an Orange Punch for the win. Cassidy and Storm get on the mic and freak out about putting their hair on-the-line in an upcoming match at Grand Slam: Australia.

Winners: Orange Cassidy & "Timeless" Toni Storm

The War Dogs Abduct Darby Allin

We are shown a video of 'earlier today' footage. Darby Allin is shown riding on a skateboard when a car pulls up and The War Dogs pop out. Gabe Kidd beats him down and the duo stuff Allin in the trunk of their car. They hop in and drive off.

Hangman Page vs. Mark Davis

Inside the arena, we return live as we hear the familiar sounds of Hangman Page's theme song. Out comes the former AEW World Champion and purveyor of "Cowboy Sh*t." He heads to the ring for singles action in our next match of the evening.

Hangman's theme dies down and the entrance tune for his opponent plays to bring out Mark Davis. The commentators talk about Don Callis' bounty. Davis charges Hangman and gets the early offensive jump on him as the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

We see Hangman hit some dropkicks to slow Davis down and shift the offensive momentum in his favor. He plays to the crowd, who react with loud "Cowboy Sh*t!" chants. Hangman and Davis trade stiff, loud chops back-and-forth, with the crowd reacting to each shot that lands.

The fight spills out to the floor, where Hangman bashes the back of Davis' head into the commentary desk. Fans react with another "Cowboy Sh*t!" chant. Hangman blasts Davis with a lariat and then brings the fight back in the ring. Davis fights back and hits a suplex to take over.

Back on the floor, Davis knocks Hangman into an unfolded steel chair. Hangman remains sitting on the chair. Davis backs up, charges at him and blasts him with a back-first cannonball splash-type of move into the guard rail. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Hangman fighting his way back in the offensive lead as yet another "Cowboy Sh*t!" chant breaks out. Hangman takes over and hits a big moonsault from the railing. He goes for the cover but only gets a close two. The crowd is on fire.

Davis kills Page's momentum, and nearly turns him inside-out with a lariat that would make Stan Hansen proud. He gets a super close two-count of his own and silences the crowd in the process. Hangman fights back, however, and takes Davis out with a Buckshot for the win. He says he hopes to see Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution and beat MJF.

Winner: Hangman Page

Kenny Omega vs. Andrade El Idolo

Coming up next. But first, we head to a quick Kevin "The Jet" Knight video package and then a pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Andrade El Idolo's theme hits and out he comes as Excalibur points out whoever wins this will move on to face Hangman Page to determine the next world title challenger.

Lance Archer and Don Callis come out with El Idolo, who gets the fire pyro treatment. He heads down and settles in the ring. His music dies down and the entrance for his opponent, Kenny Omega begins. "The Cleaner" comes out and gets the fireworks and pyro treatment as well.

Don Callis takes his seat on special guest commentary as the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. We get a loud "Kenny! Kenny!" chant early on. El Idolo, leaves the ring to talk to Callis briefly. Fans see this and react with a loud "F**k Don Callis!" chant.

El Idolo appears to be wrestling this match in a t-shirt, tapping into his inner-CM Punk for whatever reason. They trade chops and El Idolo takes the shirt off. They trade some more chops. After some more back-and-forth action, and way too much Callis talking about El Idolo as a sex symbol, we head to a mid-match break.

We return and see the action still in progress, with El Idolo in a comfortable offensive lead. Omega runs to the ropes but takes a knee on the way back, and responds in kind with a knee strike. Andrade manages to fight back as we see Don sneak a screwdriver to him.

He distracts the ref while Andrade looks to use the screwdriver on Omega, but Swerve Strickland runs down to pull it out of his hand. The ref sees this and has it out with Strickland, and the distraction allows El Idolo to turn around on Omega for a low blow for the win.

Once the match wraps up, we see Andrade leaves the ring to celebrate the win with the Don Callis Family, and back in the ring Swerve and Omega have an argument about what went down. This leads to security rushing down to break things up and then the show moves on.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

The Babes Of Wrath vs. MegaBad

A video package airs promoting Brody King ahead of his high stakes title eliminator bout against MJF tonight, where a win earns him a shot at the AEW World Championship in a rematch against MJF at the upcoming AEW Grand Slam: Australia show.

On that note, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break, with another title eliminator, The Babes of Wrath vs. MegaBad. The show returns and Kris Statlander is with Renee Paquette, who asks about the stipulation for the Thekla title match. She tells Thekla she'll have to wait until AEW Collision later this week.

Inside the arena, the theme for MegaBad hits to bring out Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. The duo head to the ring for their high stakes women's tag-team tilt in our next match of the evening. Their music dies down and then The Babes of Wrath duo of Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron make their way out.

The bell sounds and it is Ford and Cameron kicking things off for their respective teams at the onset. Or so it seems. Ford backs up and tags in Bayne. Cameron then does the same, backing up and tagging in Nightingale. Ford and Bayne then attack Nightingale from behind after dumping Cameron to the floor. Moments later, MegaBad get the win.

Winners and NEW No. 1 Contenders: MegaBad

Tommaso Ciampa & AEW Collision Updates

Tommaso Ciampa's TNT title victory highlights are shown. Backstage, we see Ciampa holding his newly won title. He calls the title "Silvy." He says Silvy doesn't plan on leaving him for a very long time and vows to keep the Open Challenge alive this Saturday.

He will defend against Roderick Strong and Claudio Castagnoli. Scorpio Sky vs. Kevin Knight and a Parking Lot Fight with The Rascalz, Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Grizzled Young Vets, Big Bill & Bryan Keith is also announced for AEW Collision later this week.

AEW National Championship

Ricochet (c) vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

Now it's time for championship action. Jungle Boy Jack Perry makes his way to the ring for a shot at the AEW National Championship. He settles inside the ring and his music dies down. Ricochet's theme hits and out he comes with the rest of The Demand.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Loud "Bald! Bald!" chants break out from the Vegas crowd immediately. Perry gets the drop on the champ straight out of the gate. Perry brings Ricochet back into the ring for a near-fall before taking the champ to the corner for some punches.

He sends Ricochet back to the mat for a two count, before the champ sends him into the ropes to turn things around. He hits the ropes before driving a boot to the back of Perry’s neck, trying not to let the “bald” chants break him as he goes for a boot choke on the challenger.

Perry fights back with some chops but is sent to the canvas by Ricochet. The champ sends Perry to the ropes but is met with some shots by the challenger, who takes Ricochet to the outside before sliding through the ropes…where he is caught in a wheelbarrow, before Ricochet slams him onto the announce table.

The champ is firmly in control as the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Perry block a brain-buster attempt on the apron before Ricochet fights him off with a thumb to the eye, only to be sent to the floor by Perry.

Perry then follows up with a dive through the ropes. He brings the champ back into the ring, but Ricochet steams up the locomotion suplex chain before bringing Perry to the outside for a Death Valley Driver on the floor. He brings Perry back in the ring for a leaping forearm before taking Perry to the mat hard for a two count.

He leaves the ring, grabbing his title from ringside before heading back. Ref stops him and sets the title aside as Perry fights back for a German suplex, but Ricochet lands on his feet, countering a lariat for one of his own. Perry catches him with a poison rana before taking him out with a cutter.

The champ manages to kick out at two to save his title. Ricochet dodges a running knee for a roll up, which gets countered by Perry for a near-fall of his own. He then locks in the Snare Trap on Ricochet, who crawls toward the ropes before being pulled back to the center by the challenger.

We then see that the Snare-Trap is locked in again as GOA make their way out to the ring, with Bishop Kaun distracting the ref long enough for Toa Liona to pull Ricochet to the ropes to eventually force the break. The Young Bucks make their way out to get rid of GOA.

The chaos allows Ricochet to prop the title up on the turnbuckle before driving Perry into it. He follows up with the Spirit Gun for the win to retain. Ricochet celebrates as we find out that The Young Bucks and GOA will face off on AEW Collision.

The match will be to see who enters a three-way tag on AEW Dynamite to determine No. 1 Contenders for the tag titles. We cut to the production truck, where Gabe and Clark have a little “movie” to show us, revealing that they’ve left Darby Allin out in the desert. Yes, the guy who climbed Mount Everest without batting an eye.

Winner and STILL AEW National Champion: Ricochet

AEW World Championship Eliminator

MJF (c) vs. Brody King

It's main event time!

Brody King makes his entrance first. Out next is MJF, and we get ring introductions to get this World Title Eliminator match underway. Don't expect this one to last too long, as the show is already at the 10 o'clock hour, with only however long into the overrun they plan to go remaining in the slot.

Early on, we get a chant in support of Brody’s views as this match gets started, before Hangman Adam Page’s music hits, and the former champ steps out to shout at MJF. Friedman leaves to stare Page down, only to be caught in a sleeper hold on the apron by King.

King chokes him out and drops him to the floor. He brings MJF back into the ring, setting up for a cannonball senton in the corner before dropping the champ with a Ganzo Bomb for the win. With that, the match is made official for AEW Grand Slam: Australia as King now gets to challenge MJF for the World Championship.

The AEW Champion is still down so the ref drops the title over him, only for Brody to pick it up, but he doesn’t get to stand tall with it for long as Andrade blindsides him. El Idolo turns his attention to MJF, dropping him with the DM as Page runs to the ring for a Buckshot Lariat on Andrade.

After that we see Page turn his attention to MJF now, looking for a Buckshot on the champ, who catches him with a low blow. Page is down as King gets back to his feet to drop MJF with another Ganzo Bomb. That's how this week's show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and NEW No. 1 Contender: Brody King