×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AJ Styles Receives Major Praise From Tony Khan After Career Threatening Loss

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 04, 2026
AJ Styles Receives Major Praise From Tony Khan After Career Threatening Loss

AJ Styles future has been a major talking point following the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, where he was defeated by Gunther in a career threatening match. The loss immediately sparked debate about what could come next for one of the most respected performers of his generation.

While speaking on the Battleground podcast, Tony Khan was asked about Styles and did not hold back in his admiration for the former world champion, offering glowing praise for his body of work across multiple promotions.

“Oh, I’m a huge fan of AJ Styles. I think he’s incredible. He’s had great matches all over the world. We were just talking about ROH, he did some incredible things in ROH that are a part of our library, and also with our partners at New Japan Pro Wrestling. He was involved in some of the all time greatest matches.

His match with Minoru Suzuki is one of my all time favorites, and he’s had great matches with multiple companies all over the world. He’s never been in AEW before, but he certainly has history with a lot of the promotions we work with. And of course, in ROH, he has a great history.

For me, he’s one of my all time favorites. Just personally, in my opinion, I think he’s one of the greatest wrestlers ever. I have only the highest praise for AJ Styles. Thanks for asking.”

Styles, who suffered the defeat at the hands of Gunther during the WWE Royal Rumble, has long been linked to historic runs in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Khan’s comments only add fuel to speculation about how highly regarded Styles remains across the industry, even as questions swirl about the next chapter of his career.

WNS Discord & Vote 

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy