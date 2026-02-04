AJ Styles Receives Major Praise From Tony Khan After Career Threatening Loss

AJ Styles future has been a major talking point following the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, where he was defeated by Gunther in a career threatening match. The loss immediately sparked debate about what could come next for one of the most respected performers of his generation.

While speaking on the Battleground podcast, Tony Khan was asked about Styles and did not hold back in his admiration for the former world champion, offering glowing praise for his body of work across multiple promotions.

“Oh, I’m a huge fan of AJ Styles. I think he’s incredible. He’s had great matches all over the world. We were just talking about ROH, he did some incredible things in ROH that are a part of our library, and also with our partners at New Japan Pro Wrestling. He was involved in some of the all time greatest matches.

His match with Minoru Suzuki is one of my all time favorites, and he’s had great matches with multiple companies all over the world. He’s never been in AEW before, but he certainly has history with a lot of the promotions we work with. And of course, in ROH, he has a great history.

For me, he’s one of my all time favorites. Just personally, in my opinion, I think he’s one of the greatest wrestlers ever. I have only the highest praise for AJ Styles. Thanks for asking.”

Styles, who suffered the defeat at the hands of Gunther during the WWE Royal Rumble, has long been linked to historic runs in Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Khan’s comments only add fuel to speculation about how highly regarded Styles remains across the industry, even as questions swirl about the next chapter of his career.

