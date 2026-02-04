Brian Knobbs Hospitalized Again Amid Ongoing Infection Battle

Brian Knobbs has been hospitalized once again as he continues to battle a recurring infection, only months after doctors previously discussed the possibility of amputating his foot.

The 61 year old wrestling veteran shared the update in an emotional video posted to Instagram on February 3, 2026, revealing that he has been readmitted to hospital following another medical setback. Knobbs thanked fans for their continued support while admitting the situation has taken a heavy toll.

“I know I haven’t given you guys an update in a while. I’m back in the hospital again another curveball. Thank you to all of you out there for your prayers and blessings.”

Knobbs also took time to recognise the ongoing help he has received from the Cauliflower Alley Club, explaining that the repeated hospital visits have been both physically and emotionally exhausting.

“I’ve got to give a shoutout to the Cauliflower Alley Club and all their board members for helping me out over the last seven years. It’s one thing after another. You think you’re getting ready and everything’s going good, and then I’m back in here again getting poked everywhere, and I’ve got another infection. It kind of gets your spirits down.”

The latest update follows a video Knobbs shared in August 2025, where he revealed doctors were once again discussing amputation due to ongoing infections in his foot. During that same period, his wife Toni also suffered a serious accident while staying at a hotel, breaking her ankle in a compound fracture that required emergency care and rehabilitation.

“Everything’s been going on it’s been quite emotional. They found out that my foot is infected again, and now they’re talking about amputation. On top of that, my wife had an accident a compound fracture. Now she’s laid up in rehab.”

Knobbs went on to describe the situation as the most difficult chapter of his life, encouraging fans to support his GoFundMe as he continues treatment and recovery.

“This is probably the hardest time in my 61 years on this earth. I love you all. Please, if you can, go to my GoFundMe. Anything helps.”

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has raised $35,837 toward its $50,000 target. Knobbs remains determined to push forward, asking supporters to keep him in their thoughts as he faces another challenging hurdle.