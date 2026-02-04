CM Punk On His Roman Reigns Match: “I Can Say D*ck Measuring Contest?”

As confirmed on the February 2nd 2026 edition of WWE RAW, one of the most anticipated matches on the WrestleMania calendar is now official, with CM Punk set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42. The announcement immediately sparked major discussion among fans, given the history, star power, and contrasting personalities involved.

The matchup brings together two of the most influential figures of the modern era. Reigns has dominated WWE for years as the company’s defining force, while Punk has long been known for his ability to challenge the status quo and thrive in high pressure, emotionally charged situations. With WrestleMania 42 approaching, the narrative around the clash continues to deepen.

While appearing on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, Punk shared his thoughts on finally stepping into the ring with Reigns on WWE’s biggest stage. He framed the bout as more than just a standard marquee match, hinting at the competitive pride and psychological warfare that will define their encounter.

“The lore is we’re two top guys in the industry, so it’s going to be a measuring contest. You see, I’m being cautious about my words. [You don’t have to.] I can say d*ck measuring contest?

I don’t hate him at all. But I get that. I’m the guy that gets under people’s skin. I can draw that out of him. I really make people step up and become the best version of themselves because they want to shut me up. They want to shut me off. And I love that because if I can get him emotional, you play against guys, you start chirping, you start talking to them, you could see it, you’re getting in their head. And if you’re in your head, you know you can beat them on the field. No doubt about that. That’s where I’m at with the whole thing.”