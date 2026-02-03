Shane Haste Clarifies Career Status Following Cryptic Social Media Post

A former WWE talent has confirmed that he is officially back on the free agent market following his recent departure from NJPW. Shane Haste, who previously worked in WWE under the names Shane Thorne and Slapjack, addressed his current status through social media after sparking speculation with a cryptic post.

Haste initially shared a video referencing TMDK Ronin, accompanied by a reflective message about the different paths wrestlers can take throughout their careers. In the video, Haste stated, “You must understand that there is not just one single way to reach the top of the mountain,” a line that quickly led fans to question whether a major career move was imminent.

After the post generated confusion, Haste followed up to clarify his situation, admitting that his wording may have been too vague. He confirmed that he is no longer under contract and is open to new opportunities, while also poking fun at the language typically used to describe wrestlers between deals.

“I was prolly a little too cryptic with this post but ‘free agent’ sounded too fancy pants for me,” Haste wrote. “Maybe I should have gone with ‘funemployed’.”

Haste first signed with WWE in 2016 and remained with the company until his release in November 2021. His main roster run began in March 2020, when he was reintroduced to audiences as Slapjack, a member of the Retribution faction. The group struggled to gain momentum and was eventually disbanded, leaving Haste without a clear direction on television.

In April 2021, he was moved to SmackDown but only appeared in dark matches before being released later that year. After leaving WWE, Haste rebuilt his career in NJPW, where he found significant success as part of a tag team. Alongside Mikey Nicholls, he captured the IWGP Tag Team Championship and also held the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

With Haste now confirming his free agent status, speculation is likely to grow regarding his next move and whether another major promotion could be in his future.