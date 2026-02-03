Nick Hogan Makes Surprise Visit To WWE Training Facility

Nick Bollea has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center, sparking fresh curiosity about whether the son of Hulk Hogan could be reconsidering a future in professional wrestling.

Bollea was seen this week at the Orlando training facility used by WWE to develop new talent and prepare existing performers. There has been no confirmation on the reason for the visit, leaving open the possibility that it was either a casual stop or something more exploratory behind the scenes.

Known to many fans from the reality series Hogan Knows Best, Nick Bollea has flirted with the idea of wrestling before but has never committed to the business on a full time basis. His presence at the Performance Center has naturally led to renewed discussion about whether he may be testing the waters once again or simply visiting without any long term intentions.

Speculation around Nick Hogan’s wrestling future largely cooled after Hulk Hogan previously suggested that his son would compete at WrestleMania 39 against Shane McMahon, a match that ultimately never took place. Following that claim, there were no further signs that Nick was preparing to enter WWE in any official capacity.

Nick has trained in wrestling before, including time spent working with Rikishi more than a decade ago. Despite that early exposure, he chose not to follow his father into the ring and instead stepped away from pursuing a wrestling career.

More recently, Nick shared a photo on Instagram last year showing himself training with National Wrestling Alliance talent Bryan Idol, showing that his interest in physical training and wrestling has not completely disappeared.

Whether this latest visit to the WWE Performance Center signals a serious change of direction or was simply a one off appearance remains to be seen.

WNS Discord & Vote

Ready to jump into the conversation? Come and be part of the WNS Discord community. You can also share your thoughts by rating this news report using our interactive rating system below.