WWE NXT Roadblock Returning To Madison Square Garden

WWE is going back to a familiar stage as NXT Roadblock officially returns to Madison Square Garden’s Theater on March 31, 2026.

WWE has locked in the iconic New York City venue for the annual NXT spring special for the second year in a row, keeping the event in the same setting that delivered strong results in 2025. The decision follows widespread internal praise for how last year’s show came together from both a presentation and execution standpoint.

Those positive reactions were reflected behind the scenes, with one report noting,

“Those that [Fightful] spoke to in NXT were very happy with how Roadblock came out from an execution and production standpoint.”

Roadblock 2025 ended on a major high note when Stephanie Vaquer defeated Giulia to become a double champion, a result that capped off a night filled with standout moments. The card also featured a rare crossover attraction, as Moose represented TNA against then NXT Champion Oba Femi, giving the MSG crowd a match few expected to see.

