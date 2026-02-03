"Hangman" Adam Page Addresses Backlash Over Marty Scurll Photo

Former ROH standout Marty Scurll was among several names referenced during the Speaking Out movement that emerged in the summer of 2020, which led to widespread discussion and accountability efforts within the British wrestling scene. At the time, Scurll released a public statement addressing the allegation and his involvement in the situation.

“I am aware that a young woman has bravely come forward with her account of sexual abuse by some members of the wrestling community in the UK 5 years ago, a community I was a part of.

Although I truly believe that our encounter that evening was consensual, and the fact that the encounter was legal; is almost not the point. I understand that she now views our encounter as part of a bigger problem within the wrestling community.”

The topic resurfaced recently after a photograph of Scurll alongside AEW star Hangman Adam Page began circulating on social media, drawing heavy criticism and debate online. The image quickly went viral, prompting questions about Page’s continued association with Scurll.

Speaking with SI.com, Page addressed the backlash and explained his reaction when the situation originally unfolded, as well as why he chose to remain in contact.

“I think when that happened, I was obviously surprised. Shocked. It didn’t seem like the person that I knew. But I mean, I knew now that it was, and I guess, I was kind of like, faced with a choice, like what to do with that information. And I reached out to him then because he had faced a lot of consequences from the public. He had lost his job from Ring of Honor. He was facing consequences from people online. So, [I] check to see how he’s doing, and I remained in touch with him for, you know what, since then, [has] been six years.”

Page also made it clear that maintaining contact did not mean excusing Scurll’s actions, drawing a firm line between personal communication and accountability.

“I guess I kind of will make a couple things clear about it. I completely recognize that what he did, his actions, are abhorrent. Disgraceful. They are. There’s no excuse. I completely recognize that.”

