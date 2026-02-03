What To Expect From WWE NXT On February 3

The February 3 edition of WWE NXT is shaping up to be a major night, with championships on the line and unanswered questions hanging over the main event. WWE has stacked the show with high stakes matches, title implications, and a highly anticipated explanation from one of NXT’s most unpredictable figures.



The show will be headlined by a chaotic ladder match to determine the next NXT Champion after the title was vacated last month. Seven competitors are scheduled to be involved, although one key name remains in doubt.

Ricky Saints, Shiloh Hill, Sean Legacy, Jackson Drake, Dion Lennox, and Keanu Carver are all officially entered, while Joe Hendry’s participation depends on medical clearance following last week’s attack by The Vanity Project. With ladders surrounding the ring and no margin for error, the match is expected to be brutal, unpredictable, and potentially career defining for whoever manages to retrieve the championship.

The NXT Women’s North American Championship will also be defended, as Izzi Dame puts her title on the line in a triple threat match against Lola Vice and Thea Hail. Dame has quickly established herself as a fighting champion, but she faces two dangerous challengers with very different motivations. Vice continues to chase her first championship moment in NXT, while Hail is determined to reclaim the title she lost last month. With no disqualifications and no count outs, the champion does not need to be pinned to lose the title.

Tag team gold will be contested as The Elegance Brand defend the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship against Sol Ruca and Zaria, known collectively as ZaRuca. Ruca and Zaria earned this opportunity last week, but internal tension has followed them into the build for the match. This could be their final chance to prove they can function as a united team, while The Elegance Brand look to silence the challengers and continue their reign.

The show will also feature Tony D’Angelo addressing the NXT audience. After being released from custody following last week’s chaos, D’Angelo has promised to explain his actions. With emotions running high and unresolved issues still lingering, his appearance could change the direction of multiple storylines moving forward.