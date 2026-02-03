Hiromu Takahashi Set To Leave NJPW After Over A Decade With The Company

New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed that one of the most influential junior heavyweights of the modern era is nearing the end of his run with the company.

On Monday night, NJPW announced that Hiromu Takahashi will be departing the promotion following internal discussions. His final advertised appearance is set for New Beginning in Osaka on February 11, marking the end of a run that has spanned well over a decade.

In an official statement, the company addressed the situation directly.

“After careful consideration and discussions with NJPW management, Hiromu Takahashi, who has been a long standing member of the NJPW roster will leave New Japan Pro Wrestling. We apologise to fans for the sudden nature of this announcement. Hiromu’s final scheduled appearance with NJPW will be at New Beginning in Osaka on February 11. New Japan Pro-Wrestling wishes Hiromu Takahashi the very best in his future activities and invites fans to show their support on his remaining appearances with NJPW.”

Takahashi first entered the company as a Young Lion in 2010 and steadily developed before heading out on excursion. Upon his return, he rapidly emerged as the centerpiece of the junior heavyweight division, helping define its style and identity during a highly competitive era.

Across his NJPW career, Takahashi captured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship five times and won the Best of the Super Juniors tournament on four separate occasions. His resume also includes success in the heavyweight tag ranks, where he held the IWGP Tag Team Championships alongside Tetsuya Naito.

The announcement follows another notable departure revealed last month, when NJPW confirmed that EVIL would be leaving the promotion. Subsequent reports have suggested that EVIL could be WWE bound, adding to the sense of transition currently surrounding the New Japan roster.

Hiromu Takahashi is scheduled to make his final NJPW appearance at New Beginning in Osaka on February 11, bringing a significant chapter in New Japan Pro Wrestling history to a close.