Roman Reigns Picks CM Punk As WrestleMania 42 Opponent On WWE Raw, Says He ‘Hates’ Punk

The first match for WrestleMania 42 is official as Roman Reigns picked CM Punk in a heated promo segment to close out this week’s WWE Raw. The main event segment of Monday’s show saw Reigns come down to the ring to address his victory in the men’s Rumble match at Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble and who he will face at April’s PLE.

Reigns cut a promo talking about all he’s done in Philadelphia over the years, including winning his first Royal Rumble there. He said that he wanted the fans’ input over who he will face at WrestleMania before Punk came out to the ring. Punk said that he could listen to Drew McIntyre get booed all day but noted that the fans calling for Reigns to pick him was clear. However, he said he imagined Reigns would go with the easier pick of McIntyre.

Reigns and Punk proceeded to trade barbs over McIntyre’s feud with Punk. Punk asked how many of Reigns’ cousins it too him to beat McIntyre in the past and Reigns said his family is why Punk had a place to come back to. Punk pointed out how Reigns manipulated people during his reign at the top and took a shot at Reigns’ part-time status. He said that Reigns followed in his footsteps and that Reigns did it longer, but not better. He pointed out how he brought The Shield to the main roster and said Reigns knows he can beat McIntyre but can’t beat Punk on his best day.

Reigns then went off on Punk, saying Punk took a 10 year vacation and that the only thing he learned from Punk was what not to do. He said that Punk was able to come back at all because WWE came to him and asked if he was okay with it. He noted that he allowed it as a favor to Paul Heyman but can’t forget Punk going on Colt Cabana’s podcast years ago, saying it made everything harder on him, and that when Punk came back he stole Paul Heyman and almost manipulated him as well. Reigns said he was picking Punk because he hates him and always has, saying that at WrestleMania Punk will acknowledge him.

The match is the first confirmed for WrestleMania, which takes place on April 18th and 19th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.