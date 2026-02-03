Roman Reigns Chooses CM Punk For WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Event

Roman Reigns has made his WrestleMania decision, and the road to WrestleMania 42 officially has its first confirmed match.

Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw closed with Roman Reigns stepping into the ring to address his Men’s Royal Rumble victory and reveal who he will face on the grandest stage of them all. With Philadelphia as the backdrop, Reigns reflected on his long history in the city, reminding fans that it was also the place where he captured his first Royal Rumble win years ago.

Reigns told the crowd he wanted their input before making his choice, teasing both possible championship paths ahead of him. Before he could say much more, CM Punk made his way to the ring. Punk acknowledged the crowd reaction, pointing out that while Drew McIntyre could soak up boos all night, the fans were clearly calling for Reigns to choose him. Punk suggested that Reigns might prefer the easier option by going after Drew McIntyre instead.

The segment quickly escalated as both men took aim at each other. Punk mocked Reigns by questioning how many family members it took him to defeat McIntyre in the past. Reigns fired back, stating that his family is the very reason Punk had a place to return to in WWE at all. Punk accused Reigns of manipulating everyone around him during his time on top and took a shot at Reigns’ part time schedule. He claimed Reigns followed in his footsteps but did it longer, not better, while reminding him that he played a key role in bringing The Shield to the main roster. Punk ended his remarks by stating that Reigns knows he can beat McIntyre, but cannot beat him on his best day.

Reigns responded with his most personal comments of the night. He said Punk disappeared for ten years and that the only lesson he learned from him was what not to do. Reigns claimed Punk was only allowed to return because WWE came to him first, and that he agreed as a favor to Paul Heyman. He also referenced Punk’s appearance on the Colt Cabana Podcast years ago, saying it created unnecessary problems and made his own job harder. Reigns accused Punk of trying to manipulate Heyman again after returning.

Reigns finally made his decision clear. He said he was choosing Punk not out of respect, but because he hates him and always has. Reigns ended the segment by declaring that at WrestleMania, Punk will acknowledge him.

The match is the first officially announced bout for WrestleMania 42, which takes place April 18 and April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.