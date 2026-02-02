MJF Set For Mystery Wrestling 23 Appearance In Canada

AEW World Champion MJF is set to make another rare independent wrestling appearance next month as part of a show promoted by one of his AEW colleagues.

It was announced that MJF will appear at Mystery Wrestling 23 on Thursday, March 26 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The event will take place at Midway Music Hall and will stream live for free on both YouTube and Twitch. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale this Thursday, February 5, at noon Mountain time.

Mystery Wrestling was founded by Evil Uno and is built around a unique concept where the majority of matches and participants are kept secret until the night of the show. Each event is hosted by Evil Uno alongside a rotating special guest.

The appearance continues MJF’s recent run as a traveling champion outside of AEW. Last month, he defended the AEW World Championship for Limitless Wrestling in Maine, where he also surprised fans by offering AEW contracts to Alec Price and Jordan Oliver. He is also scheduled to appear for House of Glory Wrestling in his hometown of Long Island, New York on February 20.

MJF’s Mystery Wrestling booking also lines up with a busy stretch for AEW in Canada. The champion will be in the country for Dynamite and Collision in Winnipeg on April 1, Dynamite and Collision in Edmonton on April 8, and Dynasty 2026 in Vancouver on April 12.